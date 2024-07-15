Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $18.09. Hut 8 shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,050,529 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

