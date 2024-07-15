Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 259,567 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,567 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 193.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,074,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,815,000 after buying an additional 5,323,972 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

