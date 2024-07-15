Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $21.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $39.31.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
