Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $21.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

