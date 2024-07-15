Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

