Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.25. Indivior shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 287,308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Indivior by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Indivior by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

