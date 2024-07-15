InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,852 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of InMode worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of InMode by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 261,252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240,856 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

