Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys 88 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.62).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($193.80).

FGP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 174.20 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 670,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,420.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

