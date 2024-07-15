Insider Buying: MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Insider Buys 7,647,967 Shares of Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Free Report) insider David Ross bought 7,647,967 shares of MMA Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,649,510.90 ($13,952,372.23).

MMA Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MMA Offshore Company Profile

MMA Offshore Limited provides vessels, and marine and subsea services to the offshore energy, renewables, and wider maritime industries in Australia and internationally. It operates through Vessel Services, Subsea Services, and Project Logistics segments. The company offers vessel services, including production and offtake, construction, dive and survey, and accommodation support services; anchor handling, towing, seismic production, drilling, vessel management and technical services.

