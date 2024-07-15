Insider Selling: FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Sells 217,632 Shares of Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPRGet Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 217,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.39), for a total value of A$768,458.59 ($519,228.78).

Damien Berrell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Damien Berrell bought 853,725 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$3,064,872.75 ($2,070,859.97).
  • On Thursday, July 4th, Damien Berrell sold 209,231 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.39), for a total value of A$741,305.43 ($500,882.05).

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

