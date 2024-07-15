Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 565,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 252,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.