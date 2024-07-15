Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 114,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.43.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $233.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.