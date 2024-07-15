Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,990 shares of company stock valued at $693,654. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Interface by 6.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Trading Up 1.8 %

TILE opened at $15.48 on Monday. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

