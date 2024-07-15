International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

