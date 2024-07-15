Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $459.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $451.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

ISRG stock traded down $7.83 on Monday, hitting $436.33. 631,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,271. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.08 and a 200-day moving average of $391.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

