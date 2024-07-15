InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Stock Average Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- AI-Powered Insurance Disruptor: This Stock Is a Growth Machine
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.