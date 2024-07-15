IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.96. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

