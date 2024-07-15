iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. 94,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.