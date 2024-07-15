Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

