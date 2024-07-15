Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

