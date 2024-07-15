iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $35.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 3,310,444 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 94.0% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.