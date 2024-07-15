iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

