iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 604,931 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
