iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 604,931 shares traded.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

