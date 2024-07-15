iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 89,566 shares.The stock last traded at $53.43 and had previously closed at $53.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

