J-Long Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:JL) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 22nd

J-Long Group’s (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 22nd. J-Long Group had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of J-Long Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

JL opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59. J-Long Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.