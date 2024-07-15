Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

