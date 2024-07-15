Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

