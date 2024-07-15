Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $321.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,991. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

