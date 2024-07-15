JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 139,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,417. JanOne has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

