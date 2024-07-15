JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $28.15

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $27.24. JD.com shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 591,081 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

JD.com Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 203,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 39,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

