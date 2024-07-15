JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.07. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 74,761 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

