Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Position Trimmed by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,675 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 4,790,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,582 shares of company stock worth $1,641,976 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.