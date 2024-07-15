John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHID traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach.

