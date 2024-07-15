John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 125,362 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

