Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPI opened at $133.25 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

