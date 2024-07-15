JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after acquiring an additional 462,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. The firm has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

