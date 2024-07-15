JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

