Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

