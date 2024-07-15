KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 657,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,263. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

