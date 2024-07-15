KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,144. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

