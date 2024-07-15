KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.40 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 885,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,756. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

