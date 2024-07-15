KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,242. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

