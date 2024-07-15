KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.25. The stock had a trading volume of 539,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.