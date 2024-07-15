Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,729. The stock has a market cap of $391.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

