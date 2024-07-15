Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. 27,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,398. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $761.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

