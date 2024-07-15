KeyCorp Comments on Maplebear Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maplebear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CART opened at $34.87 on Monday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $47,818,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at about $31,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,863 shares of company stock worth $3,367,121 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.