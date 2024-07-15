KeyCorp Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DASH stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

