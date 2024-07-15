Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,284. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.