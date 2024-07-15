Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

