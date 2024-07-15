Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.