Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.93 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

